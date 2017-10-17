Nauvoo-Colusa receives grant to upgrade technology

Purchasing new technology can be a daunting task for rural schools, but a local school district is getting a big boost to help change that.

Every student in the Nauvoo-Colusa school district has access to a computer, but, as a small rural school district, Superintendent Kent Young said on Tuesday that staying up to date with technology can be difficult, and the state of Illinois hasn't provided them with much funding.

"It's extremely difficult." Young said. "They forget about us. I mean if you look at most the people in Illinois, they're from the Chicago area, and they have a lot of power up there in the collar counties."

However, Young said his district has consistently been the recipients of the Small, Rural School Achievement grant.

This year, they are getting over $27,000 to use on new technology, like new ChromeBooks and desktop replacements. 8th grader Anthony Correa said he enjoys having more technology in the classroom.

"It makes it a lot easier to recover assignments, and easier to do the assignments, and we don't have to go searching around in our books either." Correa said. "Which isn't too big of a problem, but this still makes it easy."

The students aren't the only fans of the new technology, 7th and 8th grade English Teacher Jana Hubbs said it helps her with instruction as well.

"I'm incredibly grateful for those grants." Hubbs said. "It has increased I think interest from the students, and it keeps us up with everybody in the area."

Young said grants like this one are essential to providing students with an up to date education.

"Receiving grants like this can make us compete, because our students really need to compete in the 21st century using those skills because technology is different." Young said.

Young added that the district will now evaluate its technology needs, to make a final decision on upgrades.