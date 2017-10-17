Sober residency in Keokuk helps men recover from addiction

Example of bedroom in the home.

More than nine million men have an Alcohol Use Disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

There is now a program in southeast Iowa that is working to lower that number.

Johnny Krachick just moved in and said he had a problem.

"Two and a half months ago, I was actively using drugs and alcohol. My life had become void," Krachick said.

That's when he decided to go to the Talbot home on 8th and Timea in Keokuk to turn his life around.

"I can't even describe the difference," Krachick said. "My life in just the brief two and a half months has changed. I don't even remember that person or the way of life."

Owner Kathy Gabel said the building was empty for a while and in April she wanted to create something that would have an impact in the community.

"A lot of folks had found some success living in the sober homes, a real simple way to do life and focusing on your recovery," Gabel said.

She said there's room currently available and believes that Johnny was the perfect tennant in the home.

"He was admitting that he needed something like this and he has demonstrated he is in active recovery and very involved," Gabel said.

Johnny said without this home, he might still be living on the streets still making bad decisions.

"There is excellent recovery here," Krachick said. "You just have to reach out and it's certainly available. It's been super."

He said the support has been tremendous in the community.

"God is alive and well in Keokuk, Iowa," Krachick said. "I have been amazed by the kindness of people and random acts of kindness from strangers and just the support I find in the small town."

Tennants can stay as long as they want but Gabel said they need to stay for a minimum of three months and be committed to change to pay the rent monthly.

She said it is not only an Iowa home. Residents from Illinois and Missouri can stay at the home at anytime.

Rent is between $300-700 a month.

There are nine spots available.

You can sign up by email thetalbotresidence@gmail.com or on the phone at (319) 795-6264.