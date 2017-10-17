Lewis County C-1 School District to close for Houchins funeral

The Lewis County C-1 School District canceled classes for Thursday to allow faculty, staff and students to attend the funeral of WGEM SportsCenter Host Josh Houchins.



Houchins graduated from Highland High School in 2000 and covered athletes in the area for more than a decade while working for WGEM.

Houchins died Sunday at the age of 36.

In response to his death, the district is also rescheduling parent/teacher conferences to next Wednesday and Thursday on the same schedule that was planned for this week.

Click here to read tributes to Houchins. You can also listen to Tuesday's WGEM SportsCenter broadcast dedicated entirely to his memory.