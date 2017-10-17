WIU adds academic success coach to increase retention

In the last five years at Western Illinois University, only four out of ten students made it to their junior year. That's enough concern to cause university officials to add a new position to help with academic success.

New to the university this year is an academic success coach to help students struggling in the classroom.

The freshman retention rate has been below 70% at WIU for the last three years, and Junior Micah Highland understands why.

"I feel like some resources could be available to us a lot easier," Highland said. "Things aren't usually open here on Saturdays, stuff like that. We have resources open on Sunday, but it doesn't give us an opportunity to work in advance if we wanted to."

Vice President of Student Success, Ron Williams, said that's why they added an academic success coach.

"This is more of a proactive situation, where we are working with students before running into pitfalls," Williams said

Lisa Melz-Jennings was the academic adviser for WIU athletes for 18 years, but now she works with all students, especially freshmen.

"Working on study skills, time management, learning styles, all those different things that some of our students may have learned in high school or may not have learned in high school," Melz-Jennings said.

When students are having troubles in the classroom, they come to academic services to talk with the academic success coach about the troubles they face.

"Then we can really sit down and talk about, 'okay now what do you have to do differently,'" Melz-Jennings said. "A lot of them are study more, work with professors more."

School officials said the goal is to make the transition from high school to college easier and students say it boils down to time management.

"You get caught up in these online due dates and stuff, then when the due date creeps up, you don't have anything done," student Landon Bowman said. "So manage your time wisely."

After this year, WIU will review this position and see if they want to add more academic success coaches in the future.