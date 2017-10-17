Local food pantries accepting donations from hunters

Second graders at Lincoln School in Macomb got a first hand look at what it means to be a dietitian Monday, just one of the many careers students are learning thanks to the Adopt-A-Classroom program.More >>
Second graders at Lincoln School in Macomb got a first hand look at what it means to be a dietitian Monday, just one of the many careers students are learning thanks to the Adopt-A-Classroom program.More >>
Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Palmyra for some fall fun and food.More >>
Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Palmyra for some fall fun and food.More >>
Construction is underway on a new addition at Lincoln School in Macomb. School officials said last week, crews started pouring the foundation for a new multi-purpose room. Superintendent Patrick Twomey said this will allow for multiple P.E. classes at the same time.More >>
Construction is underway on a new addition at Lincoln School in Macomb. School officials said last week, crews started pouring the foundation for a new multi-purpose room. Superintendent Patrick Twomey said this will allow for multiple P.E. classes at the same time.More >>
The search continues for a boater who went missing on the Mississippi River in Quincy over the weekend.More >>
The search continues for a boater who went missing on the Mississippi River in Quincy over the weekend.More >>
A city in northeast Missouri celebrated a county road extension that they say will make it easier to get around.More >>
A city in northeast Missouri celebrated a county road extension that they say will make it easier to get around.More >>
WGEM, Hy-Vee and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the 30th Annual Fall Harvest Food Drive to help in the fight against hunger.More >>
WGEM, Hy-Vee and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the 30th Annual Fall Harvest Food Drive to help in the fight against hunger.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, water department officials issued a boil order Monday afternoon for some residents.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, water department officials issued a boil order Monday afternoon for some residents.More >>
The City of Quincy reported the fire department will be flushing fire hydrants this week.More >>
The City of Quincy reported the fire department will be flushing fire hydrants this week.More >>
Josh Houchins, host of WGEM SportsCenter on WGEM Sports Radio, died Sunday following a short battle with an illness, his family said. He was 36 years old.More >>
Josh Houchins, host of WGEM SportsCenter on WGEM Sports Radio, died Sunday following a short battle with an illness, his family said. He was 36 years old.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Scotland County, Missouri, over the weekend.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Scotland County, Missouri, over the weekend.More >>