Local food pantries accepting donations from hunters

Local food pantries are now accepting donations from deer hunters.

The Western Illinois Regional Council said they are collecting deer meet for their Hunters Helping the Hungry program. There is no cost to the hunter, all processing fees are paid through a grant given to WIRC.

Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said last year over 8,000 pounds of deer burger was donated to over 20 local food pantries, which is a big help for those in need.

"We're providing protein and nutrition throughout the year, not just during the winter months, we're able to store that meat and other food lockers are able to do the same," Pritchard said.

All hunters have to do is drop off their harvest to an approved meat locker. Those include: Blandinsville Locker Service, Prairieland Processing Service, Bowen, Bushnell Locker Service. Other individual lockers not in the program will process the deer for a small processing fee to offset costs These meat lockers will distribute the meat to the food pantries. There is a limit for each locker, and once that limit is reached, hunters will have to pay the processing fee.