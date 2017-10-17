Baldwin West hosts 13th Athletic Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Baldwin West hosts 13th Athletic Day

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 13th and final Baldwin South Athletic Day took place outside Baldwin School on Tuesday.

With both their classmates and family watching, students participated in events like the 40-yard dash.

Physical Education Teacher Josh Davey said allowing students to show off their athletic skills is a great thing.

"I think it's great to have the kids show their talents, and let everybody see that." Davey said. "Not just their families can see it, their other classmates can see it."

Baldwin West students will participate in their Athletic Day on Thursday.

At this point, it is unclear if athletic day will continue when the new elementary opens.

