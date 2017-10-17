Remembering Josh: Several area athletic teams to wear 'Hooch' stickers

(WGEM) -- Born and raised in Northeast Missouri Josh Houchins took great pride in calling this area his home.



He also went to great measures to make sure he was up to date in all things Tri-State sports.



Several of those programs he recognized day in and day out plan to honor his memory with decals sporting his nickname "Hooch."



The football coaching staff from his alma mater, Highland High School, came up with the idea and Design It in Canton is printing them off.



Highland softball coach Paul Scifres says Josh supported dozens of teams as host of WGEM Sportscenter.



"He was a blessing to the community, to our school, and the area, with the stuff he's done with his show.," Scifres said. "I listened to it quite a bit. It wasn't just about sports. It was life, it was comedy, and he did a great job."



As of Tuesday morning more than 20 area teams purchased the "Hooch" decals, both high school and college programs ranging from football, softball, cross country, and cheerleading squads, and Quincy Medical Group Sports Medicine, as a way to pay tribute.



"We were really blessed to have him in our area promoting high school athletics and calling the way he saw it, but being honest, fair, professional and caring, all at the same time," Quincy High School football coach Rick Little indicated.



According t o Highland High School athletic director Ben Buening, "Josh knew what was going on at every level and knew what every school had, and what to expect in the future. He's a true testament to someone who never let his physical limitations stop him from doing something he loved."



Design It's Facebook page indicates they have sold around 1,200 "Hooch" stickers which includes sports team and personal orders.