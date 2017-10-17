JWCC hosts "Healthcare Careers Expo" for local students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

JWCC hosts "Healthcare Careers Expo" for local students

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Students witness a mannequin demonstration during John Wood Community College's Healthcare Careers Expo. on Tuesday. Students witness a mannequin demonstration during John Wood Community College's Healthcare Careers Expo. on Tuesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's not easy to choose a career path, but local high school students thinking about the medical field had some help on Tuesday.

Dozens of students attended the John Wood Community College "Healthcare Careers Expo" in Quincy.

Students talked with companies like Air Evac, a local air ambulance service. Students also saw mannequin demonstrations and emergency simulations. The event offered some hands-on learning to get an idea of the healthcare programs JWCC offers.

"I just wanted to expand my horizons in the field and see what John Wood has to offer and what a medical career field has to offer, 
and this has really just allowed me to experience that all and to take in all the information. It's been a really great experience," Quincy High School junior Sofia Fernandez said.

The college estimates roughly 200 high school students attended Tuesday's event.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.