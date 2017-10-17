JWCC hosts "Healthcare Careers Expo" for local students

It's not easy to choose a career path, but local high school students thinking about the medical field had some help on Tuesday.



Dozens of students attended the John Wood Community College "Healthcare Careers Expo" in Quincy.



Students talked with companies like Air Evac, a local air ambulance service. Students also saw mannequin demonstrations and emergency simulations. The event offered some hands-on learning to get an idea of the healthcare programs JWCC offers.



"I just wanted to expand my horizons in the field and see what John Wood has to offer and what a medical career field has to offer,

and this has really just allowed me to experience that all and to take in all the information. It's been a really great experience," Quincy High School junior Sofia Fernandez said.



The college estimates roughly 200 high school students attended Tuesday's event.