Local veteran awarded Purple Heart

A Tri-State Vietnam veteran injured in combat almost 50 years ago finally got his Purple Heart award Tuesday.

More than 100 people packed into the Bott Community Center in Warsaw, Illinois to see Army Veteran Tony Smith receive his award.

Congressman Darin LaHood and a family friend that served with Smith's father in World War II pinned the medal on.

"I was supposed to get it 50 years ago but just through circumstances beyond my control, I didn't care back in the day, but I've had several people including my daughter wife and friends say 'you ought to do something about it,'" Smith said.

Smith also received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.