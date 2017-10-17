More than 100 students honored at scholarship reception - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

More than 100 students honored at scholarship reception

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

College students looking for financial support were honored Wednesday at John Wood Community College.

JWCC held its annual scholarship reception-- there were more than 100 students honored as well as roughly $60,000 dollars in support.

Students of all ages and subjects were appreciative of the continued support from donors. The scholarship money is intended for tuition, books and fees.

JWCC says they will continue to grow their scholarship programs for all future students.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.