Additional testing on Hannibal's drinking water underway

Cleaning up Hannibal's drinking water once again in the spotlight before city council Tuesday.

The Board of Public Works says it's still collecting data on alternative treatments. A second test is now underway.

BPW General Manager Bob Stevenson says water samples have been sent to another company to test how they can treat Hannibal's drinking water without using chloramines.

Stevenson says a company will use 55 gallons of river water in a lifecycle simulation, meaning they'll test how long granular activated carbon, or GAC will last. GAC is one process that could be used to treat the city's water, instead of using chloramines, which voters shot down.

BPW and the city are waiting for the results. Consultant Black & Veach is assisting with the study and says so far GAC testing has been inconsistent.

"They are continuing to do some study work on another system besides activated carbon which is related to ozone treatment," Stevenson said. "It's only alternative system they've not ruled out at this point."

Stevenson says that ozone system is costly. Data will continue to be collected on GAC for months to come.

