Tin Duster organizers address complaints of overflowing trash

After complaints of over overflowing trash, organizers with Quincy's Early Tin Dusters are making sure it doesn't happen again.



A viewer reached out to WGEM saying several trash cans were overflowing at the classic car event this weekend. Richard Chapman, the organization's president, said the cans were actually from the city, not those rented by the organization. He said the board will meet this weekend to lay out a plan for next year, but he already has ideas.



"We're going to touch base with Central Services before the event to make sure those cans are emptied out. We're going to talk with Bruce [Guthrie] at The District and we may try to get more of our trash cans," Chapman said.



Chapman added that organizers welcome more comments and feedback to help grow and shape the event.