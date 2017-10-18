Area schools show off their band skills

The sound of music filled Hannibal's Porter Stadium for Tuesday's Band Day.

Seventeen school bands from across Missouri, and even from Quincy, showed off their field performances in front of a large crowd. Organizers say it's an exhibition style event with judges giving feedback to the schools, letting them know what to work on before they head to competitions.

It's also a great way for students to show off their hard work.

"It's unbelievable to see a bunch of people show up and support their children, support local students," Hannibal Assistant Band Director Jeff Duffy said. "People try to tell me that band is dying in America and then I'll show them a full stadium like this and say yeah right."

Organizers hope to see music continue to thrive in the area and have more bands join next year.