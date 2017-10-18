Tuesday's Area Scores - October 17

Jaeden Smith scored twice to lead QHS to a regional semifinal victory in Springfield.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 3A Springfield Regional Semifinals)

Belleville East: 0

Quincy High: 2

Jaeden Smith: 2 goals

-- QHS vs. Collinsville, Friday 6 p.m.



(Class 2A Morton Regional Semifinals)

Peoria: 0

QND: 11

-- QND vs. Morton, Friday 5 p.m.





**High School Volleyball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*

Hannibal: 0

Timberland: 2

25-14, 25-13

Abby Baumann/Maddie Janes: 6 digs each

Lady Pirates: finish 19-10



(IGHSAU)

*Class 1A Region*

Burlington ND: 0

5) Holy Trinity: 3

25-5, 25-14, 25-10

Maya Rashid: 36 assists

Emily Box: 21 kills

-- Holy Trinity vs. Seymour, Monday 7 p.m.



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 2

QND: 1

18-25, 25-19, 25-14

Alexis Wolf: 12 kills

Kailey Owsley: 28 digs

Ali Spohr: 27 assists

Sydney Hummert: 9 kills

Blue Devils: (24-7)



Calhoun: 0

Payson: 2

25-10, 25-14

Riley Epperson: 10 pts, 5 kills

Cassie Eidson: 21 assists

Lady Indians: (32-1)



Macomb: 2

Illini West: 1

22-25, 25-20, 31-29

Anna Dively: 25 assists

Mackenzie Duffy: 27 digs



Central: 2

West Hancock: 1

25-23, 21-25, 25-17

Dacey Shore: 16 pts, 11 assists

Emma Knipe: 18 kills



Liberty: 2

North Greene: 0

25-13, 25-13

Paige Knuffman: 8 kills



Rushville-Industry: 0

Beardstown: 2

25-11, 25-17





**High School Cross Country**



(West Central Conference Meet)

-- GIRLS

Unity wins team title



*Top Area Individuals*

1) Megan Adams (Unity): 19:10

2) Maya Stovall (Macomb): 19:11

3) Carrie Balzer (Liberty): 19:17

4) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 19:35



-- BOYS

Illini West wins team title



*Top Area Individuals*

1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 16:24

3) Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 16:30

4) Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 16:56

5) Zach Haley (QND): 17:02





**College Soccer**



-- WOMEN

Culver-Stockton: 0

8) Central Methodist: 1

Lady Wildcats: (8-6-1, 4-4-1)



Lindenwood-Belleville: 4

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

Lady Trojans: (5-10, 3-6)



-- MEN

Culver-Stockton: 0

13) Central Methodist: 5

Wildcats: (5-7-3, 3-6)



Lindenwood-Belleville: 1

Hannibal-LaGrange: 2

Trojans: (6-6-1, 4-3-1)





**College Golf, Men's**



(NAIA National Preview)

-- Culver-Stockton finished in three-way tie for sixth place with Mount Mercy and Grand View

*Top Wildcats Individual* Hunter Baggett: tied for 15th place



-- Hannibal-LaGrange finished in ninth place

*Top Trojans Individual* Robin Conlan: tied for 18th place