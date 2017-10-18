Tuesday's Area Scores - October 17

**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Class 3A Springfield Regional Semifinals)
Belleville East: 0
Quincy High: 2
Jaeden Smith: 2 goals
-- QHS vs. Collinsville, Friday 6 p.m.
(Class 2A Morton Regional Semifinals)
Peoria: 0
QND: 11
-- QND vs. Morton, Friday 5 p.m.
**High School Volleyball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*
Hannibal: 0
Timberland: 2
25-14, 25-13
Abby Baumann/Maddie Janes: 6 digs each
Lady Pirates: finish 19-10
(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Region*
Burlington ND: 0
5) Holy Trinity: 3
25-5, 25-14, 25-10
Maya Rashid: 36 assists
Emily Box: 21 kills
-- Holy Trinity vs. Seymour, Monday 7 p.m.
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 2
QND: 1
18-25, 25-19, 25-14
Alexis Wolf: 12 kills
Kailey Owsley: 28 digs
Ali Spohr: 27 assists
Sydney Hummert: 9 kills
Blue Devils: (24-7)
Calhoun: 0
Payson: 2
25-10, 25-14
Riley Epperson: 10 pts, 5 kills
Cassie Eidson: 21 assists
Lady Indians: (32-1)
Macomb: 2
Illini West: 1
22-25, 25-20, 31-29
Anna Dively: 25 assists
Mackenzie Duffy: 27 digs
Central: 2
West Hancock: 1
25-23, 21-25, 25-17
Dacey Shore: 16 pts, 11 assists
Emma Knipe: 18 kills
Liberty: 2
North Greene: 0
25-13, 25-13
Paige Knuffman: 8 kills
Rushville-Industry: 0
Beardstown: 2
25-11, 25-17
**High School Cross Country**
(West Central Conference Meet)
-- GIRLS
Unity wins team title
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Megan Adams (Unity): 19:10
2) Maya Stovall (Macomb): 19:11
3) Carrie Balzer (Liberty): 19:17
4) Zarra Humphrey (West Hancock): 19:35
-- BOYS
Illini West wins team title
*Top Area Individuals*
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 16:24
3) Dalton Ellingboe (West Hancock): 16:30
4) Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 16:56
5) Zach Haley (QND): 17:02
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
Culver-Stockton: 0
8) Central Methodist: 1
Lady Wildcats: (8-6-1, 4-4-1)
Lindenwood-Belleville: 4
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Lady Trojans: (5-10, 3-6)
-- MEN
Culver-Stockton: 0
13) Central Methodist: 5
Wildcats: (5-7-3, 3-6)
Lindenwood-Belleville: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 2
Trojans: (6-6-1, 4-3-1)
**College Golf, Men's**
(NAIA National Preview)
-- Culver-Stockton finished in three-way tie for sixth place with Mount Mercy and Grand View
*Top Wildcats Individual* Hunter Baggett: tied for 15th place
-- Hannibal-LaGrange finished in ninth place
*Top Trojans Individual* Robin Conlan: tied for 18th place
