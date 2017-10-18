MakerFest brings together students and employers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MakerFest brings together students and employers

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several area organizations and are coming together to celebrate manufacturing at the first annual Tri-State MakerFest on Wednesday.

Three hundred high school students will speak directly with employers at area businesses at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Stephen Arns, a junior at Quincy Notre Dame interested in robotics and welding, is attending the all day event.

Arns said events like these allow him to get a first hand look at what could be in his future.

"I think I'd like to be able to compare the different companies and what all they do" he said. "I'd like to see all their inventions and if they have anything new."

Over 20 businesses like Knapheide, Dot foods, and Titan will be in attendance.

Marcel Wagner, the President of the Great River Economic Foundation, said the goal is to bring visibility of the companies to the community.

"There will be a number of ways that people will interact with not only the companies but the availability of training and access to those jobs," he added.

The public is invited to come to the Oakley Lindsay center anytime between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. 

