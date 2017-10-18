Brief closure scheduled for portion of US 24/61

The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will close US 24/61 briefly at Missouri Route 168, near Palmyra, early Thursday morning.

MoDOT reported the closure will begin at 1 a.m. and last for approximately 30 minutes.

According to MoDOT, the closure was necessary for utility work at the Route 168 overpass bridge. The ramps that connect the highway to Route 168 will also be closed at that time.

After the closure, MoDOT reported US 24/61 will be down to one lane each direction while the overpass bridge at Route 168 is replaced.

The entire project is expected to last until Nov. 1.