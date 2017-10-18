Two Legionnaires' cases at Vets Home, one dead

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs reported Wednesday that two residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy contracted Legionnaires' Disease.

IDVA Communications Manager Dave MacDonna said one of the residents died in the past week, but the other was recovering. The two cases of Legionnaires was confirmed Wednesday morning.

"We are testing the water and closely monitoring residents," MacDonna said. "We don't know the source (of the Legionnaires') at this point."

MacDonna said the death was not directly caused by Legionnaires' disease, but was a contributor.

"The resident had a complex medical issue," MacDonna said. "I can't discuss those medical issues."

The two cases comes after an outbreak at the vets' home in 2015. IDVA reported 12 residents died in connection with the outbreak.

Since then, a $2.3 million water system was installed to combat the problem.

Adams County Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the community is safe and should not be concerned.