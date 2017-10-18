Union reports correctional officer stabbed five times by inmate - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Union reports correctional officer stabbed five times by inmate

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Union officials say a correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was stabbed five times by an inmate Wednesday morning.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 61, which represents union employees at the prison, released a statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon. It stated the inmate used two, 10-inch shanks in the attack.

Prison officials reported the prison was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after the incident.

In a news release, prison officials stated the staff member was beginning an escort when the offender struck the staff member multiple times with a weapon. It stated the staff member, along with assistance from responding staff, was able to subdue the offender. 

The staff member was initially sent via ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital, but was then transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital's in Iowa City, according to the release.

AFSCME also stated that the attack comes after the prison's warden declined a meeting request for last Saturday to discuss safety concerns.

IDOC officials stated the offender was Keith Piper, who is serving a 45-year sentence out of Jasper County for habitual offender (person). 

The prison said visiting for all offenders was suspended until further notice. 

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and no other information was available at the time.

Read the full statement by AFSCME below:

This morning, a Correctional Officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary was stabbed five times by an inmate wielding two ten-inch shanks. The officer has been transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. This incident comes on the heels of another assault against a Correctional Officer that took place on Saturday. In that incident, the inmate involved was escorted by the Correctional Officer who was stabbed this morning. Both assaults were carried out by inmates associated with white supremacist gangs. Inmate informants have been notifying staff for months that incidents like this were being planned, yet ISP administration refused to act on the warnings. 

These incidents are a direct result of incompetent management, from the Governor to the Director of the Department of Corrections, the Warden, and the ISP management, not addressing issues that are brought to their attention and refusing to provide a safe environment for the staff or inmates within the facility. In fact, the Warden denied a request for a meeting over safety concerns with local union leaders on Saturday, following the first incident. While Correctional Officers are being beaten up and stabbed within a span of five days, ISP management is focused on providing family picnics and a memorial garden for inmate enjoyment. 

There is a blatant disregard for security that must be immediately addressed within the Department of Corrections. These issues reach far beyond one facility, too: Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility now has counselors supervising the visiting room, Clarinda Correctional Facility has eliminated their reception position, and ISP is hiring former Correctional Officers as temporary employees to cover up the staffing crisis at the root of nearly every incident that occurs.

We have been sounding the alarm on the increased frequency of brutal assaults within our correctional facilities with absolutely zero change taking place. Our thoughts are with the two Correctional Officers who were the victims of the Department of Correction’s inaction. Thoughts only go so far; I hope their assaults will be taken seriously and acted upon with the urgency they deserve. We are demanding that the Department of Corrections meet with us to discuss this health and safety crisis before someone gets killed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.