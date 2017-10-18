Union reports correctional officer stabbed five times by inmate

Union officials say a correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was stabbed five times by an inmate Wednesday morning.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 61, which represents union employees at the prison, released a statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon. It stated the inmate used two, 10-inch shanks in the attack.

Prison officials reported the prison was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after the incident.

In a news release, prison officials stated the staff member was beginning an escort when the offender struck the staff member multiple times with a weapon. It stated the staff member, along with assistance from responding staff, was able to subdue the offender.

The staff member was initially sent via ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital, but was then transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital's in Iowa City, according to the release.

AFSCME also stated that the attack comes after the prison's warden declined a meeting request for last Saturday to discuss safety concerns.

IDOC officials stated the offender was Keith Piper, who is serving a 45-year sentence out of Jasper County for habitual offender (person).

The prison said visiting for all offenders was suspended until further notice.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation and no other information was available at the time.

Read the full statement by AFSCME below: