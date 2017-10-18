Crews continue search for missing boater

The search for the 19-year-old boater who went missing last weekend near Quincy continued on Wednesday.

Authorities said Ean Reinold went missing Saturday after the boat he was driving capsized. Two passengers were rescued, but Reinold was never found.

Quincy Emergency Volunteer Corps Director Glenn Sanders said Wednesday morning that crews were still searching for Reinold near the Quincy municipal docks.

Sanders said they are concentrating on this area because they believe it to be the most likely location. He said they are using sonar and dragging the river.

