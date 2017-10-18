Quincy woman gets prison sentence for shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy woman gets prison sentence for shooting

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for a shooting that left her husband injured, court records show.

According to court records, Amanda Perry pleaded guilty/mentally ill to attempted aggravated battery with a firearm. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison and was given credit for 106 days of time served.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said Perry must serve at least half of the prison sentence. He said she is expected to receive mental health treatment during her sentence.

Police reported the shooting happened July 5 at 1135 Vermont Street. Officers said they found Michael Perry with a gunshot wound to the face.

Amanda Perry was arrested the day of the shooting. She eventually faced seven total charges, including attempted murder.

