Quincy woman gets prison sentence for shooting

Patrol vehicles at the scene of the shooting. (File Photo)

Police tape surrounds the home near 12th and Vermont where police say the shooting took place. (File photo)

Officers stand outside of the home where they say the shooting happened. (File Photo)

A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for a shooting that left her husband injured, court records show.

According to court records, Amanda Perry pleaded guilty/mentally ill to attempted aggravated battery with a firearm. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison and was given credit for 106 days of time served.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said Perry must serve at least half of the prison sentence. He said she is expected to receive mental health treatment during her sentence.

Police reported the shooting happened July 5 at 1135 Vermont Street. Officers said they found Michael Perry with a gunshot wound to the face.

Amanda Perry was arrested the day of the shooting. She eventually faced seven total charges, including attempted murder.