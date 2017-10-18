Students learn from manufacturers at MakerFest

Local manufacturers are making a push to keep industry thriving in the Tri-States.

More than 20 different manufacturers were at MakerFest Wednesday, showing over 300 local high school student what they do. With 25 percent of the local workforce in manufacturing, the goal of MakerFest is to secure the future of the industry.

"There's a lot to learn about these places," Southeastern Junior Jordan Whitford. "I went to Titan Wheel and they were telling me about how the fabrication process is so simplistic and everything. It's pretty cool to walk through here and talk to all these people."

Put on by the Great River Economic Development Foundation, MakerFest is designed to help manufacturers replace an aging workforce.

"We're having more and more boomers retiring out, so we need to make sure we have the people with the skills and the training to back fill those positions," GREDF president Marcel Wagner said.

Students said MakerFest has opened up their eyes to the many opportunities that manufacturing provides after they graduate.

"There's not as many brick walls or barriers in front of me as I thought," Southeastern Junior Dallas Carl said. "I can do this, it's no problem. It just kind of opened my horizons a little bit more so I know that I can do more than I thought."

Titan Wheel General Manager Steve Hathaway said there are plenty of jobs out there for students.

"There are opportunities for robotics," Hathaway said. "There are opportunities to help us with material flow through the plant to take costs out of the process. We have a lot of foreign competition these days and we need to respond to that by making sure we're building a product as efficiently and leanly as we possibly can."

Students like Carl said it was well worth it.

"Right now I am actually looking for a job, so this kind of helps me get around and see what I could do," Carl said.



