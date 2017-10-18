Woman accused in string of burglaries pleads guilty

Survelliance footage from the break-in at Twin Oaks. (File photo)

Surveillance footage of the burglary at Going Bonkers.

Damage at Going Bonkers after a break-in. (File photo)

A Collinsville, Illinois, woman accused of playing a role in a string of local burglaries pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.

Records show Jennifer Seyler pleaded guilty to one count of burglary. Another burglary charge was dismissed.

Seyler is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 1.

Jennifer and Bradley Seyler were arrested last year in connection with several burglaries in the surrounding area including Going Bonkers, Knights of Columbus, Scottie's Fun Spot, O'Griff's, The Dock, Tangerine Bowl and Twin Oaks in Adams County.

Court records show Bradley Seyler was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier this year on two burglary charges.

Bradley Seyler was also sentenced to nine years in prison on a separate charge. Authorities said they found a homemade weapon in his jail cell.