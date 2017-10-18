National teachers union president visits Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

National teachers union president visits Quincy

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The president of the American Federation of Teachers toured Quincy's new Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School Wednesday.

While there, AFT President Randi Weingarten talked about contract negotiations between the Quincy School Board and union employees.
She said in order for students to get the best education, there needs to be collaboration between teachers, administrators and everyone involved in student's lives.

"We need to pay teachers a decent wage, we need to pay educators a decent wage," Weingarten said. "We need to find ways that our rhetoric about how important this is, teaching and learning, is matched by the reality."

Weingarten said the financial situation in Illinois has made it harder and harder for administrators and teachers to reach an agreement. 
She said a strike should be a last resort.

