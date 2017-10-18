QHS, QND collide with civic pride and playoff berth on the line

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- There was a time, albeit early in the season, when both Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame were trending in the wrong direction.



Both only had one win through the first three weeks of the season.



But ever since the Blue Devils and Raiders have turned the corner.



Quincy High is 5-1 since an 0-2 start and QND has won three games in a row.



"It was kind of a reality check for us, just to think that we don't have many lives left, and we've got to start winning games," QND's Reed Hyer said.



"I think we got the right players in the right places and we all just started playing together."



The task for QND is trying to corral Jirehl Brock.



The junior tailback has punished opposing defenses in helping guide the Blue Devils to a Western Big Six leading 268 points this season.



"He's got amazing skill. He can make you miss and pay for your mistakes," QND's Jackson Connell indicated. "You just got to be at your best ability to play him."



The Blue Devils have other game breakers as well, Jake Kelley in the backfield, and quarterback Logan Ross, who's not afraid to sling it to Aaron Shoot and Adante Crider.



"Our (offensive) line is definitely going to play a pretty big part this week and our running backs have to play a big part in blocking, too," Ross said.



"We've just got to go out and be physical, be the more physical team, and hit harder."



The visiting Raiders enter the contest averaging 38 points a game and feature a three-headed monster in the backfield. Dalton Venvertloh, Connell, and Jonathan Ohnemus, have combined for over 1,500 yards rushing.



"This group is buying into our system," Raiders head coach Bill Connell noted.



"The last few weeks have been fun to watch because it's been good old QND football and that's winning the war up front."



Quarterback Nick Wellman has targets of his own. Wideout Reed Hyer and tight end Brady Gilliland have 39 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns between them.



"For three years now Reed Hyer is a kid that I've watched. I really admire his talent," Quincy High head coach Rick Little said. "The way he moves (and) the way he attacks the ball."



What's at stake Friday? An automatic playoff berth and all-important citywide bragging rights.



"We just have to focus on us and not get caught up in the hype," Brock said. "There's going to be a lot of attention around the game and we're just going to have to keep doing what we're doing, and focus on us Friday night."



QND's Mitchell Maas says the atmosphere is second to none.



"I tell everybody there's no other feeling than walking out in front of a thousand or 2,000 people and everybody is watching you," he said.



"There's truly no other feeling than a Friday night against QHS."



NOTE: The game will be televised on WGEM-NBC beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed online at WGEM.com and the radio broadcast is available on both WGEM News Talk 105 and WGEM SportsRadio (AM 1440/FM 98.9).