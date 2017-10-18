Nate Walker announces bid for senator

Another republican is throwing his hat into the race to be the next state senator for northeast Missouri.

Nate Walker announced he's running for the 18th district seat currently held by Brian Munzlinger. Walker is currently in the Missouri House of Representatives, serving part of Adair, Sullivan, Putnam and Mercer Counties.

He says fighting big government is a priority and he wants to fight the waste of taxpayer money.

"I also want to fight back when the big city hitters want to do things that aren't good for rural Missouri," he said. "I think if you look at my record as the state representative from the 3rd district, and also I've been a strong advocate for rural values and the values that are important to the 18th district."

Walker faces an already crowded republican field that includes fellow representatives Craig Redmon and Lindell Shumake.