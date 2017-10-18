QPS union holds two important votes

Just how much longer will your kids' teachers stay on the job without a contract?

Quincy Public Schools union employees met Wednesday night to vote on the latest contract proposal from the school district, and they also took an "intent to strike" vote.

Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said votes will be tallied Thursday. Until then, she said it's difficult to predict the outcome.

"We had a tentative agreement in July, and that didn't passed, and we tried it again and it didn't pass." Drew said. "And so I would hate to guess, and see how things turn out. We'll just have to see what the membership speaks about."

Drew added that the votes will be tallied Thursday evening.