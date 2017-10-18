Hannibal School District 'PATCH Center' already seeing patients - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal School District 'PATCH Center' already seeing patients

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The PATCH Center has already seen many patients. The PATCH Center has already seen many patients.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal School District opened a school-based health clinic at the start of the school year, and officials say they're already seeing the results.

The PATCH Center, or Pirates Access to Treatment With Clarity Healthcare has already been helping both students and staff members.

The center was a topic of discussion at the school board meeting Wednesday night.

Since the center opened back in August, there have already been 138 primary care visits.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said that's been for things like immunizations, physicals, as well as sick visits.

She said the district is seeing the benefits of the new endeavor with Clarity Healthcare.

"We've been able to offer a lot of services to both our students, as well as our staff." Johnson said. "I think it's really made an impact on our attendance, and just overall access to healthcare, and making sure our students are in our classrooms, and our teachers are in our classrooms as well."

Johnson added that the district plans on hosting a ribbon cutting and open house for the PATCH Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.