Hannibal School District 'PATCH Center' already seeing patients

The PATCH Center has already seen many patients.

The Hannibal School District opened a school-based health clinic at the start of the school year, and officials say they're already seeing the results.

The PATCH Center, or Pirates Access to Treatment With Clarity Healthcare has already been helping both students and staff members.

The center was a topic of discussion at the school board meeting Wednesday night.

Since the center opened back in August, there have already been 138 primary care visits.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said that's been for things like immunizations, physicals, as well as sick visits.

She said the district is seeing the benefits of the new endeavor with Clarity Healthcare.

"We've been able to offer a lot of services to both our students, as well as our staff." Johnson said. "I think it's really made an impact on our attendance, and just overall access to healthcare, and making sure our students are in our classrooms, and our teachers are in our classrooms as well."

Johnson added that the district plans on hosting a ribbon cutting and open house for the PATCH Center.