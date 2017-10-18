Wednesday's Area Scores - October 18

**High School Volleyball**
(IGHSAU)
*Class 4A Regional*
Keokuk: 0
Fairfield: 3
25-13, 25-8, 25-14
-- Fairfield at Fort Madison, Tuesday 7 p.m.
-- Class 3A Regional
Mid-Prairie: 0
Central Lee: 3
25-17, 25-12, 25-18
Makenna Hall: 12 digs
Anna Krehbiel/Mya Merschman: 10 kills each
-- Central Lee at Tipton, Tuesday 7 p.m.
(IHSA)
Payson: 2
West Prairie: 0
25-15, 25-15
Cassie Eidson: 27 assists
Melina Tedrow: 17 digs
Lady Indians: (33-1)
Unity: 2
Macomb: 0
25-14, 25-22
Kaylee Nichols: 23 assists
Alyssa Steinkamp: 12 digs, 9 pts
Lady Mustangs: (18-11)
*PCC Tournament*
Brussels: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 1
25-10, 14-25, 15-11
Maleah Richard: 11 kills
Western: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-22, 25-12
Brussels: 0
Pittsfield: 2
25-17, 25-15
Josie Marable: 14 assists
Pittsfield: 1
Western: 2
25-23, 14-25, 16-14
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 1 District 3 Championship*
Canton: 1
Valley Park: 3
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.