John Wood to add soccer, volleyball in fall of 2018

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- John Wood Community College has been void of men's soccer for more than a decade and women's volleyball since 2009, and the college has never fielded a women's soccer team.



All that is about to change.



The Board of Trustees approved the addition of all three programs at Wednesday night's meeting, beginning in the fall of 2018.



The Trail Blazers nearly double their sports going from four to seven in the blink of an eye.



Athletic director Brad Hoyt says the move will increase enrollment and put the college on par with other schools in the Mid-West Athletic Department.



"It gives us a chance to compete in the fall that fits within our conference (and) within our region at the NJCAA level," Hoyt said.



"I think it gives the co-curricular chance for other students to sort of be engaged and kind of get a school year (started) off. I think from a department it gives us more incredible people to work with."



Officials anticipate the three programs will add 50 student athletes and they hope to hire part-time coaches in the next two months.