Driving law results in drop of deaths among teen drivers

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, Illinois has seen a 51 percent drop in teenage driver deaths in the past decade due in part to the graduated driver's license law.

The law went into effect in 2008 requiring drivers to obtain their license in three phases with less restrictions as they go. The year before saw 155 fatalities among drivers aged 16-19. Almost a decade later in 2016, that number was 76, a 51 percent drop.

Randy Mettemeyer, a driver's education instructor at QHS, said the law can take some credit but once a teen gets behind a wheel, it's up to them to drive safely.

"It all comes down to the individual being responsible themselves. We can talk about as many things when they're riding in the car with us," he said. "We can talk about being a safe driver but at some point they're going to be in the car by themselves and they gotta make good decisions."

They stressed the importance of limiting distractions while driving.

Mettemeyer said with new technology in cars and cell phones being an issue, it's something they constantly remind students of.

Madelynn Schinderling and Madison Cegas, students at QHS, are new to the driver's education program.

They first had to go through a pen and paper class before being allowed to hit the road with their instructor. Even though this class is a requirement, they both said not having the added pressure of mom or dad in the car will help.

"I think that I will be able to challenge myself more in being able to drive with someone other than my mom and dad," Cegas said.

"I think it's going to be very educational," added Schinderling. "I am a little nervous because it's my first day but I'm excited to see what I'll learn with an instructor instead of a parent."

At QHS's program, they don't even let students have their cell phones on them while driving. Instead they have to put them in the trunk, putting the focus on learning how to drive safely.