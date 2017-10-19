Keokuk firefighters respond to fire

Firefighters on the scene of the fire.

Fire at building most recently occupied by Faith Family Church in Keokuk

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire.

Keokuk firefighters were called to a fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at about 7:30 a.m. The fire was in the 2323 Main St. in the old ShopKo building, which is more recently occupied by the Faith Family Church.

A driver passing said he saw smoke coming from the roof.

Fire officials said black smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived. They said crews immediately sprayed down the front of the building.

Firefighters were working to clear the building of smoke so they look for where the fire started.

Fire officials at the scene said no one was there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to fire officials.

*THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED