Vacant Hannibal home a total loss after fire

By Brian Troutman, Producer
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A vacant home in Hannibal was a total loss after catching fire early Thursday morning.

Hannibal fire officials said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a fire at 2303 Hope Street.

Firefighters on scene said there was minor damage to homes on both sides of the property, both of those homes were occupied.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

