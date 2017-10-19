7 Hannibal residents arrested on drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

7 Hannibal residents arrested on drug charges

Posted:
Top row (L to R): Lehenbauer, McFall, Yanczer. Middle row (L to R): Yohn, Breault, Brodhacker. Bottom row: Fogle. Top row (L to R): Lehenbauer, McFall, Yanczer. Middle row (L to R): Yohn, Breault, Brodhacker. Bottom row: Fogle.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Police Department announced the arrest of seven Hannibal residents on drug and weapons charges.

HPD stated in a news release that on Wednesday, officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed two narcotic search warrants at a duplex on Homestead. 

The release stated a large quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine was located during the search. It stated three firearms, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also located. 

Police said the following subjects were arrested as a result of the investigation:

  • Walter McFall, 31, of Hannibal
    • 2 counts of distribution of methamphetamine
    • possession with intent to deliver
    • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • John Breault, 32, of Hannibal
    • parole warrant
    • felon in possession of a firearm
    • possession of a defaced firearm
    • possession with intent to distribute
    • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher N. Brodhacker, 53, of Hannibal
    • possession of methamphetamine
    • possession of drug paraphernelia
  • Joseph Yanczer, 28, of Hannibal
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • possession of marijuana
    • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Joseph Lehenbauer, 30, of Hannibal
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • possession of marijuana
    • possession of drug paraphernelia
  • Staci Yohn, 48, of Hannibal
    • possession with intent to distribute
    • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Angela Fogle, 29, of Hannibal
    • felon in possession of a firearm
    • possession of a defaced firearm
    • possession with intent to distribute
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • possession of drug paraphernalia.    
