7 Hannibal residents arrested on drug charges

The Hannibal Police Department announced the arrest of seven Hannibal residents on drug and weapons charges.

HPD stated in a news release that on Wednesday, officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed two narcotic search warrants at a duplex on Homestead.

The release stated a large quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine was located during the search. It stated three firearms, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also located.

Police said the following subjects were arrested as a result of the investigation: