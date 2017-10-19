FM man arrested on crack cocaine charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

FM man arrested on crack cocaine charges

Posted:
Smith Smith
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison man was arrested Wednesday on two felony drug charges, according to police.

In a news release, Lee County Narcotics Task Force Commander Jay Whitaker stated Anthony L. Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of cocaine (crack). 

Whitaker stated Smith was arrested on a felony drug warrant related to heroin out of Wisconsin.

According to Whitaker, Smith faces 20 years in a state correctional facility, if convicted. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.