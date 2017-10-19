FM man arrested on crack cocaine charges

A Fort Madison man was arrested Wednesday on two felony drug charges, according to police.

In a news release, Lee County Narcotics Task Force Commander Jay Whitaker stated Anthony L. Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of cocaine (crack).

Whitaker stated Smith was arrested on a felony drug warrant related to heroin out of Wisconsin.

According to Whitaker, Smith faces 20 years in a state correctional facility, if convicted.