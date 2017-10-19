Hannibal's Folklife Festival set for this weekend

Arts & craft vendors will be at the festival with items like this.

As the Tri-states settle into fall, tourism is expected to continue strong in Hannibal. This weekend is the 41st annual Hannibal Folklife Festival which is expected to have a big impact.

The festival is one of Hannibal's biggest events just behind Tom Sawyer days.

In historic downtown Hannibal, people will once again get a glimpse at what life was like in the 1800s.

The festival will feature things for the family like street vendors and entertainment.

Brenda Fisher, a festival coordinator, said it has a big impact on the city.

"The merchants downtown really benefit from the crowds we attract that weekend," said Fisher. "We have a lot of people, the hotels are filled up. Things in general really help the economy."

She also said this festival brings the community together in a variety of ways.

"Many families and schools actually plan their class reunions and family reunions around this weekend so that they can benefit from the activities this weekend brings with the festival."