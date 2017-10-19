NECAC will help rehab homes in northeast Missouri

NECAC said their plan is to rehab 26 homes in Marion, Pike, and Ralls Counties.

Some northeast Missouri homes will be getting makeovers, as part of the Self-Help Housing Program.

NECAC announced on Thursday that it has received an $159,000 Rural Development grant from the USDA to help low-income homeowners. The plan is to help rehabilitate 26 homes in Marion, Pike, and Ralls Counties. NECAC said the program will cover the cost of the supplies, while families or individuals do the labor.

"It gets homes rehab that need to be rehabbed, but it also provides people training on how to do the work themselves," said Carla Potts from NECAC. " So that if other things happen in their home, they have those skills and knowledge."

She said a construction supervisor will be on-site teaching people how to do the labor. NECAC plans to start the program up by the end of November.

To apply, you can visit or call any NECAC county service center.

Click here to find the nearest service center.