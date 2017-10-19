QPS union employees vote down contract offer, approve 'Intent to Strike'

Quincy Federation members voted down the latest Quincy Public Schools contract offer and approved an "Intent to Strike" notice.

Quincy Federation co-president Jen Drew said five of the seven union sub-groups voted "No" on the contract. She said a two-thirds majority of the union employees voted "Yes" on the "Intent to Strike".

"I'm not surprised by the vote," Drew said. "I think our members spoke very clearly with what they wanted."

Drew said after the notice to strike is filed, the union will have 28 days before members can officially strike. She said that time frame will likely begin Monday.

The votes come after the union officials met with the QPS board and mediator Monday night. It was the third meeting between the three parties.

Both sides said there were still roadblocks by the end of the night, like not enough money to compensate for increased heath insurance.

This is the second time the union voted down a contract offer since July. The two sides came to an agreement July 11, but it was shot about two weeks later.

QPS and the union agreed on a one-year contract back in January. The contract was back-dated to the beginning of the 2016-17 school year and was approved shortly before plans to go strike.