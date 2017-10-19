WGEM Coats for Kids wraps up

Altrusa said they will now sort and make sure donations are ready to go for the next owner.

The WGEM Coats for Kids campaign has wrapped up for the season. The coats collected were dropped off at Altrusa International Thursday afternoon.

Altrusa will now sort and clean the coats, along with other donations and make sure they're ready to be distributed to someone in need. Reliable Pest Solutions has been part of the coats for kids campaign for the last ten years and said all the donations will stay here locally.

"All the coats we collect from our local communities go directly back in to our local community," said Dave Hirner with Reliable Pest Solutions. "A lot of these type of events, when you collect the coats they go off somewhere else. Its really neat for the families we have in the Tri-States, where when we collect it it goes right back to somebody in need right in our own community."

They said they'll distribute the coats Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Masonic Temple at 5th and Jersey in Quincy. If you're in Hannibal and want to receive a coat you can contact the Douglass Community Center.

Thanks to all of our viewers who donated to Coats for Kids this year.