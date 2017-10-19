WGEM Coats for Kids wraps up

The Hannibal School District opened a school based health clinic at the start of the school year, and officials say they're already seeing the results.More >>
Another republican is throwing his hat into the race to be the next state senator for northeast Missouri.More >>
A gunman shot five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park Wednesday, killing three of them and setting off a manhunt along the I-95 Northeast corridor, authorities said.More >>
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs reported Wednesday that two residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy contracted Legionnaires' Disease.More >>
A Collinsville, Illinois, woman accused of playing a role in a string of local burglaries pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.More >>
The Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an incident involving a staff assault, a news release statedMore >>
Click here for complete coverage of Legionnaires' disease cases at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, including informative links from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health.More >>
Missouri's unemployment has dropped slightly.More >>
Local manufacturers are making a push to keep industry thriving in the Tri-States.More >>
