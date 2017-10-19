Hurricane Maria impacting local medical supplies - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hurricane Maria impacting local medical supplies

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Blessing Hospital Officials say they're not feeling the pinch now, but could soon a shortage in IV fluids and bags. 

They say it's because of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico where most of the country's IV fluid, bags and tubes are made. Production at the plant has slowed with power outages and evacuations.  

Officials at Blessing say they've yet to see a drop in shipments, but they do expect it to come soon. They've now started strategies to conserve the supplies to avoid any upcoming problems.

"There was one other company called Braun which did manufacture IV fluid and they had a devastating fire two weeks ago," Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, Chief Quality & Safety Officer, said. "So this really will be an impact that can be felt worldwide."

Officials expect it to be a problem for the next six months or so. Some prescription drugs will also be impacted, but there are alternatives that can be used in the meantime.

