On The Sidelines: WIU looks for statement win at NDSU

So far the road has been kind to the Western Illinois football team.



"You can't dip your toe in the water. You have to go take the game and you have to be aggressive to win on the road," says head coach Charlie Fisher.



In fact, the waters have been just fine for the No. 10 Leathernecks on the road and they are a perfect (4-0) away from Macomb.



But Saturday, Western Illinois will put its perfect road record on the line against a team that has won five of the past six FCS national titles, No. 2 North Dakota State.



"I love these kinds of games with a (6-0) and (5-1) kinds of teams," said junior defensive back Xavier Rowe.



"There is nothing better than that. It's two powerhouses and we're going to go at it."



Though the Bison's Fargo Dome hasn't been kind to any teams over the last decade the Leathernecks roll into town looking for their third win in four games in Fargo and fully expect to get it.



"We play well on the road. I think we'll thrive off that environment," said senior lineman Jame Torgerson.



"We thrived off it at Northern Iowa and I think as long as we don't get rattled early, which we wont, we'll be fine."



"We expect to win this game. So we're going to go out there and attack it like we're going to win this game," said Rowe.



But to be the best, you have to beat the Bison and to do that Charlie Fisher's defense needs to do one thing very well.



"Well it's easy, they rush the ball for 318 yards per game so you better stop the run," he said. "If you don't get a handle on the run, you're in for a long day."



It's also no secret there is more at stake in this game than a perfect road record, though, as the eyes of the FCS will be on this top-10 showdown in Fargo.



"It's huge for us," said Torgerson.



"If we can go out there and win like we expect to win, it will be huge for us. It will be huge for (our playoff hopes). It would just be a huge confidence builder. To go into Fargo, North Dakota and get a win would be huge for us."



Kickoff between the Leathernecks and the undefeated Bison is 2:30 from inside the Fargo Dome.

