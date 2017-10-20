QND vs. QHS: Defense could clinch rivalry game

Friday night the rivalry is renewed in the Crosstown Showdown between Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame on the football field.



Interestingly enough, both teams are looking for that all-important sixth win which guarantees a playoff spot in Illinois.



"We now sit here during week nine and we're looking for our sixth win, said Quincy High head coach Rick Little.



"We love the fact that we're in that playoff hunt but we feel like we're a team that, if we can get that sixth win, can be an interesting and tough out."



Both teams have come a long way after sporting losing records after the first three weeks of the season.



"We knew the first three opponents and we wanted to try and come out of the shoot at least (2-1). That didn't happen so there was a kind of regrouping," said QND head coach Bill Connell.



Both offenses, meanwhile, average more than 30 points per game so you can expect a high scoring affair.



That's why the defense will play a key role trying to get just one more stop than their cross-town counterparts.



"We need to hit hard, hit effectively, tackle effectively," said Quincy High linebacker Brock Baird.



"We need to shut down some key players on their offense and we'll be better off."



For the Raiders, however, the key to their success on defense boils down to one thing.



"They have a lot of great athletes but the main one is Jirehl (Brock). If you don't let him get big time plays on you or beat you on trick plays, or contain him, then they have to go to different people," said QND senior linebacker Jackson Connell.



"You just have to eliminate their big time threats and I think you'll be okay."



The third annual meeting between the Blue Devils and Raiders kicks-off at Flinn Stadium at 7:00pm. The game will be telecast live on WGEM-NBC and WGEM.com