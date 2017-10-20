Thursday's Area Scores-October 19

**High School Tennis, Girls**
(IHSA Class 1A State Tournament)
*Doubles
1st Round--
Clair Moore/Emily Vonderheide (QND) def.
Darrough/Himelick (Wheaton Academy) (6-3, 6-4)
2nd Round--
Arenson/Lommer (North Shore Day) def.
Moore/Vonderheide (QND) (6-1,6-1)
Consolation 2nd Round--
Hudson/Maas (Jerseyville) def.
Moore/Vonderheide (QND) (3-6, 7-5, 10-3)
*Singles
1st Round--
Abbey Totten (U-High) def. Ericka Dawson (Macomb) (6-1, 6-1)
Consolation Round--
Dawson (Macomb) def. Mia Walters (Highland) (7-5, 6-1)
Consolation 2nd Round--
Taylor Disharoon (Dunlap) def. Dawson (Macomb) 6-2, 6-0)
**High School Volleyball**
Quincy High: 2
Alleman: 0
Blue Devils: (25-7, 8-0 WB6)
Liberty: 0
Payson: 2
(25-16, 25-9)
Paige Knuffman (Lib): 4 Kills, 1 Block
Josie Stanford (Pay): 9 Kills, 9 Points, 5 Aces
Indians (34-1)
Illini West: 0
Southeastern: 2
(25-16, 25-18)
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Central: 0
(25-12, 25-17)
Destiny Fuhrman: 3 Kills
Brown County: 1
Beardstown: 2
(19-25, 25-10, 25-19)
Mariah Markert (BC): 13 Kills
Beardstown: (25-4 ovr)
(Pike County Tournament)
Pittsfield: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
(25-21, 25-19)
Saukees: PCC 1st Place
Brussels: 2
Western: 1
(17-25, 25-13, 15-7)
**College Volleyball, Women's**
MidAmerica Nazarene: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
(28-26, 25-14, 25-14)