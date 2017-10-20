MY TAKE: Hero to many left lasting personal impact

Usually this Friday space is used to recap the night in Tri-State high school football. Instead, I would like to dedicate the blog to one of my best friends, Josh Houchins. On Thursday, we celebrated his life during his funeral and there were powerful messages. Three of us, WGEM Sportscenter producer and play-by-play broadcaster Broc Hampsmire, Culver-Stockton women's soccer coach and Josh's great friend Tyler Tomlinson, and yours truly, were given a few minutes to reflect on Josh's life and what he meant to us and countless others. The following is my speech.



First and foremost, I would like to thank the Houchins family for this opportunity. Like you, I loved Josh...for everything he was about, both professionally and as a person. On behalf of my wife, my three children, and the WGEM family, many of whom are here today, I extend my sincere thoughts and prayers to you. To Jeana and Ashli, you are both remarkable and strong..there was never a day Josh didn't mention you in the daily conversations I was so fortunate to have with your son and brother. He was so proud of both of you. The same goes for his father Richard and brother Justin, his nieces, and many others. Family meant everything to him. And he smiled from ear to ear when he discussed his family.

I will never forget...Josh's heart. He always wanted to know about me. “How was your weekend?” “How's Jack doing in football?” “Is Kaden still scoring touchdowns in flag football?” “What's Lilly up to these days?” “Tell Kristy I said hello.” “It was great to see your parents at Trivia Night.” Josh made all of us feel like we were the MVP, Most Valuable People. I admired so many things about Josh and we had a lot in common, most notably helping people and lending a hand to those who need it most. 10 years ago - Josh, Tyler, Broc, and I started WGEM Sports Trivia Night and I'll never forget the excitement in his eyes when we would announce the dollar amount each year. He spearheaded an event that has raised more than 40-thousand dollars for local charities. We will continue raising money and helping others because Josh wouldn't have it any other way. Josh spent countless hours beyond that with multiple organizations who all continuously benefit from his warm heart.

I will never forget...the 30 minutes I spent with Josh every Thursday morning on WGEM Sportscenter. It was the highlight of my week. Sure, the banter was fun especially because he and I would rarely spend time talking sports. It was always a random, off-the-wall, sometimes weird, discussion. But most of all, I came in every week to see him and see him smile. I knew...whatever happened we would share a laugh and likely he'd tell me in commercial break or afterwards, “what in the heck did we just talk about?” I can't count how many times Josh, Broc, and I laughed uncontrollably during the 'Mind of Marth' segment.

I will never forget...his love of candy. Again, another thing Josh and I had in common. We would share “dentist war stories” because we both had terrible teeth but that didn't matter. Once I bought him a box of “Rainbow Nerds” and he was practically in tears he was so thrilled. He opened the box, put a handful in his jaw like it was chewing tobacco, and smiled. And then laughed “hehehehehe” like only Josh did.

I will never forget..the dedication to his craft. He was such a good broadcaster and he made sure he was more prepared than anyone in the room. I would marvel at the daily plan he had for the show, literally packing a couple pieces of paper with minute-by-minute details of that day's show. I was so impressed with his work ethic. And his interview skills were second to none. He took great pride in doing research and asking those questions that made his interaction with area coaches and athletes a must-listen.



I will never forget..his love for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia 76ers, St. Louis Blues, Pearl Jam, the Avett Brothers, United States and world history, Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, and movies...there was no gray area with Josh when it came to the things he loved. And he wasn't afraid to try and convince you that who and what he cheered for was better than anything you may.

I will never forget...the way he cherished relationships with friends. He was always singing at a wedding, attending a friends' child's birthday, a graduation party, a concert (boy did he love going to concerts), and any other activity that may brighten someone else's day just by being there. He came to my surprise 40th birthday party only hours after having an IV procedure. He didn't have to be there...a text or a phone call would have been plenty...but not Josh, he wanted to make sure you were appreciated.

I will never forget..his love for Highland High School and Culver-Stockton College. He was such a loyal man and he wasn't shy in making sure to tell me: watch out for the Cougars this winter...or the Wildcats are so close to turning the corner. He was especially fond of Tyler's soccer teams. Tyler, he was your biggest fan.

I will never forget...his smile. It would light up a room on the darkest of days. Having a bad day? Josh would smile and tell you, “who cares, go get 'em tomorrow”.. Had a rough sportscast? Josh would smile and tell you, “did you get fired. No? Well OK then, you're good.” I wish I could have been with Josh on the day of his accident, or the day his brother died..to return the smile and tell him I much I loved him and that everything is going to work out. Thankfully, I did have a chance over the 15 years I knew him to tell him how proud I was of him and how much I appreciated him on so many levels...my only regret? I didn't tell him until this past Sunday on the day the Lord took him home, “I love you.” Please, if you do anything today...tell someone you truly care about that you love them. It will mean everything...trust me.

I will never forget..his love for the ladies. Safe to say this isn't the proper place to delve into those details.

I will never forget..his disappointment having to turn in his beloved truck for the mini-van..man, did he love that truck..my fondest memory of that time period is when I rolled up my mini-van next to his and told him, “Look, it's not that bad..we're twins. Wanna race?” The look on his face was priceless.

I will never forget..this past Saturday when my phone was buzzing because his condition was worsening..literally seconds after that first phone call, I was having dinner and I walked outside to talk and the skies opened up and the rain pounded down..it was as if all of us who loved him on earth were crying with tremendous sadness..and Jesus and his angels were crying with tears of joy because they were about to gain an incredible human being who will look out for all of us before our call to Heaven comes.

Most of all I will never forget Josh..every single ounce of the man he was..may we all stride in all aspects of life to be just like him..giving, caring, loving, funny, and everything else that made him as special of a person that I have ever known.

To my hero – Josh Houchins..run free my man, you deserve it..may you rest in eternal peace. I can't wait to see you in Heaven.