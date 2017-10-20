Hannibal man found guilty in shooting case

A Hannibal man accused in a 2016 shooting was found guilty by a Monroe County jury early Friday morning, according to the prosecutor.

In a news release, Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton stated a jury found Carl Emerson, Jr. guilty on multiple charges at 1:05 a.m. The charges included assault in the 1st degree, armed criminal action and two counts of assault in the 2nd degree.

“The jury deliberated for 8 hours," Clayton stated. "That shows they considered all the evidence very carefully in reaching their decision. I am very pleased with their willingness and determination to reach the decision they made. These are very serious charges that required attentive deliberations.”

Emerson, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in March of 2016 after police said he shot three teens in Hannibal's 1200 block of Broadway. Police said an argument between Emerson and one of the victims led to the shooting.

Emerson is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1. Clayton stated he faces 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment on the assault 1st verdict, a minimum of 3 years to an unlimited term of years on the armed criminal action verdict and up to seven years on each of the two counts of assault in the 2nd degree.

Clayton stated Emerson waived jury sentencing and will be sentenced by Judge David Mobley.