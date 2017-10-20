Hannibal man found guilty in shooting case

The trial for one of two men charged with killing a gender non-conforming teenager will be moved from Mount Pleasant to Keokuk.More >>
The trial for one of two men charged with killing a gender non-conforming teenager will be moved from Mount Pleasant to Keokuk.More >>
A Hannibal man accused in a 2016 shooting was found guilty by a Monroe County jury early Friday morning, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Hannibal man accused in a 2016 shooting was found guilty by a Monroe County jury early Friday morning, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested Wednesday on two felony drug charges, according to police.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested Wednesday on two felony drug charges, according to police.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department announced the arrest of seven Hannibal residents on drug and weapons charges.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department announced the arrest of seven Hannibal residents on drug and weapons charges.More >>
A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for a shooting that left her husband injured, court records show.More >>
A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for a shooting that left her husband injured, court records show.More >>
A Collinsville, Illinois, woman accused of playing a role in a string of local burglaries pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.More >>
A Collinsville, Illinois, woman accused of playing a role in a string of local burglaries pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a collision in Quincy, according to police.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a collision in Quincy, according to police.More >>
Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday in Quincy.More >>
Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday in Quincy.More >>
Authorities released the identity of a body found last weekend near train tracks in Quincy.More >>
Authorities released the identity of a body found last weekend near train tracks in Quincy.More >>
A man was arrested for possessing cocaine and brass knuckles Wednesday night in McDonough County, according to Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
A man was arrested for possessing cocaine and brass knuckles Wednesday night in McDonough County, according to Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>