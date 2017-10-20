Local organization helping families out at Christmas - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local organization helping families out at Christmas

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Applicants can go to the Kroc Center starting Monday. Applicants can go to the Kroc Center starting Monday.
Christmas Assistance flyer Christmas Assistance flyer
The Salvation Army The Salvation Army

It's still October but the Salvation Army is getting into the Christmas Spirit as they start accepting applications for their Christmas Assistance program Monday.

Low-income families will be able to go to the Kroc Center's worship theater to submit their applications.

Major Cheryl Miller said this program is made possible through the community's support.

"The community is so generous that we are able to continue to meet the need of those," explained Miller. "Even though the number may grow, we are able to come together because this community supports each other."

To apply for Christmas assistance, you will need to bring:

  • Photo I.D.
  • Social Security card
  • Proof of household  income
  • Proof of residence
  • Verification of household members through social security or medical cards for each member within the household.

Applications will be accepted from 1 til 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. and 1 til 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Miller said if you would like to get involved, ways to help out include donations to their food pantry, toy town or giving a monetary gift.

Miller said one of the best ways to help is to volunteer your time.

"Volunteers come, they help take applications. When it comes time for Christmas they help to fill those boxes," said Miller. "They help to distribute them. They are greeting the people when they come in. We want everyone to feel good about what they're able to do at Christmas time so many volunteers make this all happen."

Miller said if you would like to volunteer, simply give the Kroc Center a call.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.