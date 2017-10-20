Local organization helping families out at Christmas

It's still October but the Salvation Army is getting into the Christmas Spirit as they start accepting applications for their Christmas Assistance program Monday.

Low-income families will be able to go to the Kroc Center's worship theater to submit their applications.

Major Cheryl Miller said this program is made possible through the community's support.

"The community is so generous that we are able to continue to meet the need of those," explained Miller. "Even though the number may grow, we are able to come together because this community supports each other."

To apply for Christmas assistance, you will need to bring:

Photo I.D.

Social Security card

Proof of household income

Proof of residence

Verification of household members through social security or medical cards for each member within the household.

Applications will be accepted from 1 til 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. and 1 til 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Miller said if you would like to get involved, ways to help out include donations to their food pantry, toy town or giving a monetary gift.

Miller said one of the best ways to help is to volunteer your time.

"Volunteers come, they help take applications. When it comes time for Christmas they help to fill those boxes," said Miller. "They help to distribute them. They are greeting the people when they come in. We want everyone to feel good about what they're able to do at Christmas time so many volunteers make this all happen."

Miller said if you would like to volunteer, simply give the Kroc Center a call.