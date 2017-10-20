Food served at two Tri-State schools could contain Listeria

Western School District officials say a food product served earlier this week was recalled over listeria concerns.

The district, based out of Barry, Illinois, sent a letter to parents Thursday regarding the recall.

The letter stated the district was notified by its food distributor that a broccoli slaw was recalled for possible listeria contamination. It stated the product was served during a "taste testing" Monday in Barry and the following day in Kinderhook.

"This 'taste testing' item was an optional choice and was not served with the regular breakfast or lunch-time meal," the letter stated.

"We are unaware of anybody in our district getting sick," superintendent Jessica Funk said.

Amanda Heck, with Kohl Wholesale, said they only had around eight customers purchase the product. She said the school district was the only local customer to receive the product.

"We were notified (Wednesday) morning of the recall," Amanda Heck, with Kohl Wholesale, said. "We immediately notified our customers."

Jane Johnson, Director of Environmental Service at the Pike County Health Department, said they have not received any reports of any one getting sick from the product.

Johnson said all parties involved responded very quickly to the recall.

"Listeria is a very serious food-born illness," Johnson said. " I was very pleased to see the response."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, older adults and people weakened immunity are most at risk. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, confusion and/or convulsions.

The superintendent of the school district was not available for comment.

Click here for more information on Listeria.

Below is the release by the food manufacturer: