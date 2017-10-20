Food served at two Tri-State schools could contain Listeria

U.S. forecasters say chances are good that much of the nation will have a warmer than normal winter. But it likely won't be as toasty as the previous two winters.More >>
Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar.
Keokuk firefighters were called to a fire Thursday morning.
The Hannibal School District opened a school based health clinic at the start of the school year, and officials say they're already seeing the results.
Another republican is throwing his hat into the race to be the next state senator for northeast Missouri.
A gunman shot five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park Wednesday, killing three of them and setting off a manhunt along the I-95 Northeast corridor, authorities said.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs reported Wednesday that two residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy contracted Legionnaires' Disease.
A Collinsville, Illinois, woman accused of playing a role in a string of local burglaries pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.
The Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an incident involving a staff assault, a news release stated
Some Northeast Missouri homes will be getting makeovers, as part of the Self-Help Housing Program. NECAC announced on Thursday that it has received a $159,000 rural development grant from the USDA.
