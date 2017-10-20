Adams Co. prostitution investigation nets arrest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams Co. prostitution investigation nets arrest

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Friday on multiple charges following a prostitution investigation.

In a news release, authorities stated Earl D. Campbell was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of McDonough County, driving while license revoked, involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and possession of child porn. It stated other charges were pending.

Police did not report where Campbell was arrested.

The sheriff's office stated a juvenile, who was listed as missing/endangered, was taken into custody.

The West Central Illinois Task Force assisted in the investigation.

