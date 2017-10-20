Quincy school learns about fire safety

Quincy firefighters visited Chaddock Friday morning. They taught students how important it is to have a working smoke detector and other important fire safety tips. They brought in a fire safety house to the school so students could visualize and practice getting out of it. Firefighters said practicing these skills helps prepare students for the real thing.

"This house gives us that ability to have them crawl out of the bed, instead of stand up," said QFD Firefighter Michael Dade. "They can feel the door. The doors actually have a heater inside of them, so they can feel heat on their door and they know that it means they have to go to the window and they have to crawl out."

He encourages families to create a fire safety plan to practice getting out of the house.