Local marching bands prepare for Oktoberfest

The competition will be held in Flinn Stadium starting a 5 p.m.

Marching bands will participate in a parade on Saturday at 2 pm going west from 33rd and Maine Street

Marching Bands from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa are preparing for Oktoberfest.

The bands are part of a parade in Quincy that starts at 2 p.m. at 33rd and Maine. Kathleen Dooley is Quincy Public Schools music director. She said QPS would not have a music department without the help of this fundraiser.

"This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year along with showcase of excellence and we raised all of our funding for kindergarten through 12th grade programs."

The bands will also have field competition at 5 p.m. at Flinn Stadium admission is $6.