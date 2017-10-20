Local marching bands prepare for Oktoberfest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local marching bands prepare for Oktoberfest

Posted:
Marching bands will participate in a parade on Saturday at 2 pm going west from 33rd and Maine Street Marching bands will participate in a parade on Saturday at 2 pm going west from 33rd and Maine Street
The competition will be held in Flinn Stadium starting a 5 p.m. The competition will be held in Flinn Stadium starting a 5 p.m.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Marching Bands from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa are preparing for Oktoberfest. 

The bands are part of a parade in Quincy that starts at 2 p.m. at 33rd and Maine. Kathleen Dooley is Quincy Public Schools music director. She said QPS would not have a music department without the help of this fundraiser. 

"This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year along with showcase of excellence and we raised all of our funding for kindergarten through 12th grade programs."

The bands will also have field competition at 5 p.m. at Flinn Stadium admission is $6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.