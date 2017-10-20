ISP staff member released from hospital

State officials said a staff member injured in what the employee union called a stabbing recently at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was released from the hospital.

Union officials said a correctional officer was stabbed five times Wednesday with two, 10-inch shanks. They claimed the incident came just days after the warden declined a meeting to discuss safety concerns related to low staffing.

"The institution is conducting thorough searches of all areas of the facility as well as plans are being drafted for modifications to Housing Unit One where Wednesday’s assault occurred," a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections stated. "Staffing plans are also being evaluated."

Prison officials reported the prison remained on lockdown. They said there were no plans to remove the status as of Friday.

Officials also stated visits were still suspended. They stated offenders were also unable to access the phone system.

